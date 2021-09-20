iOS 15 Arrives This Monday

As announced last week, the new iOS 15 should begin shipping this Monday (20) to iPhone users. The operating system was officially unveiled during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and features important new features.

The update is being released gradually, but you can already search for the update. To do this, enter the “Adjustments” of the cell phone, select the “General” option and go to “Software Updates”. Below, see which iPhones are compatible with the new.

Which devices will receive iOS 15

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS and XS Max.

iPhone X and iPhone XR

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (2nd generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

It is worth remembering that some functions, such as the “Live Text” mode will only be available for iPhones released from 2018 onwards.

News

Among the new features is the new Safari, which is now positioned at the bottom of the interface and allows the user to easily switch, save and organize tabs with their thumb. Another important function is Live Text, similar to Google Lens. With the resource, it is possible to read and translate texts that are in images.

In the Notes app, the user can now add hashtags to categorize a text, in addition to being able to share a note with another person, using arrobas. Face Time now has a new feature to blur the background in order to make the user stand out.