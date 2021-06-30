iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: First public beta can now be downloaded

iOS 15: Apple released, on Wednesday (30), the first public beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The software can now be downloaded, free of charge, by users who are part of the Apple Beta Software Program.

Among the new features of the smartphone operating system are FaceTime, SharePlay, Live Text (a sort of Apple’s Google Lens), new emojis, Focus mode and more.

In the case of the brand’s tablet software, the main differentials are the reformulation of widgets and the entire management of apps. In addition, it will gain a multitasking feature to allow the user to organize how applications will look on the screen.

Apple

For those who want to download and test the public updates, which are not recommended for use on major devices, simply access the Apple Beta Software Program and enroll if you are not already enrolled.

Check below if your device is compatible with iOS 15.

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone XS;

iPhone XS Max;

iPhone XR;

iPhone X;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 Plus;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 6s Plus;

iPhone SE (1st generation);

iPhone SE (2nd generation);

iPod touch (7th generation).