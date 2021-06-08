iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: Check Which iPhones and iPads Will Be Updated

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: This Monday (7), Apple introduced the new iOS 15 to the public. Although it doesn’t bring major visual changes, like Android 12, the new update for iPhones brings more connectivity, interactivity between applications and security improvements. And, as usual, the company has already announced which devices are compatible with the update.

Contrary to a rumor released last month, the oldest iPhone to receive the OS update was released in 2016. Check out the full list below:

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone X and iPhone XR

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

As of today, developers will be able to install iOS 15, but the first public beta is scheduled for the month of July. Apple also announced which iPad, Apple Watch and Mac models will be compatible with the new iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey, respectively.

Updates for iPad, Watch and Mac

Apple also reports that the iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey betas are now available to developers. As with iOS 15, a public beta will be released starting next month.

iPads compatible with iPadOS 15:

iPad Pro 12.9″ (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5″

iPad Pro 9.7″

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Apple Watch and Macs

In the case of the brand’s smart watches, it is mentioned that the new watchOS 8 will be compatible with models from the 3rd generation Apple Watch. Updates also follow the same schedule as the other systems. For Macs, the update is compatible with the following models:

iMac: as of 2015

Mac Pro: as of 2013

iMac Pro: from 2017

Mac mini: as of 2014

MacBook Air: as of 2015

MacBook: as of 2016

MacBook Pro: as of 2015