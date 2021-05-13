iOS 15 And iPadOS 15: Check Out The Models That Can Be Updated

iOS 15: The 2021 edition of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place between the 7th and the 11th of June, will bring many new features to Apple devices. Among them, the official presentations of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are planned.

The new iPhone and iPad operating systems are expected to have their final versions released by the end of the year, bringing traditional feature additions and improvements. But some changes are also expected in relation to compatibility.

Rumors indicate that Apple will discontinue support for very old versions of the devices. In this update, models such as iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE (1st generation), in addition to the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2, should be left out.

The Cupertino giant has not yet given any information on devices compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. But based on the latest leaks and speculation, the list of models able to run the new versions should not be different from the one you have check below.

iPhones that should receive iOS 15

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE 2020

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPads that should receive the iPadOS 15

iPad Air 4

10.2-inch iPad 8

11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)