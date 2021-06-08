iOS 15: All About The New Version of The iPhone OS

iOS 15: Apple presented this Monday (7) the iOS 15, the new version of the iPhone’s mobile operating system. The platform was presented at the opening conference of WWDC 2021, which this year was held completely digitally and free of charge.

According to the company, the focus of the new version is to keep you connected at all times, in addition to exploring the world around you and taking advantage of the intelligence of different devices.

The FaceTime video calling service received several new features, from audio improvements to the ability to talk to those who don’t have an iOS device.

Notifications have been reformulated, and it is even possible to create specific profiles to separate leisure and work moments. The platform also has several productivity and search features, as well as new features in the Wallet and Maps apps.

FaceTime News

FaceTime video calls will be more natural with the Spatial Audio feature, which makes conversations appear more dynamic, with the voice coming out from where they are on the call. In addition, it will be possible to activate voice isolation so that the microphone removes ambient noises via machine learning.

In terms of video, the “Grid View” shows everyone on the call in icons of the same size. The “Portrait Mode” blurs the background and puts the full focus on the person on the call. You can even schedule calls and share the address with whoever will join the meeting — and even people with Android and Windows can join via browser.

You’ll even be able to share your screen, to show other participants what you’re listening to or playing, sending content to other screens and devices while keeping everyone in sync.

Messages

The text messaging application also received news: the sharing of multimedia content has become more complete and you can even save links sent in conversations in the News application, checking it whenever you like.

Your photo collection can be automatically expanded with images sent by other people, if they were taken at the same time. The app will even separate memes and screenshots so it doesn’t mix all files.

Focus and productivity

Apple has also been concerned about keeping you productive at work or making the most of a family day out. These new features start with a new notifications menu. They now have images to separate each app.

In addition, you also receive a summary of notifications, based on pre-configured interests by the user and even silence all warnings with a “Do Not Disturb” mode.

From “Focus”, you can select profiles according to the time of day, such as work or the weekend, to organize apps, widgets and notifications and show only what matters at that time of day — no social networks and games for the production time, for example.

More features in photos

The iOS 15 camera now recognizes text in photos and converts that image to letters and numbers. This goes for posters, blackboards and signs, for example — something very similar to what Google Lens does on Android. Portuguese is included among the first languages ​​supported by the novelty.

In conjunction with Apple Music, iOS 15 will allow you to link photos and videos from your library with music from the streaming service, to automatically create a scene with a suggested soundtrack. This feature is called Memory Mixes.

Shipping and Payments

Thinking about “retiring” your wallet, iOS 15 brings faster ways to unlock access through the Wallet app. The novelty is the digital version of the access card for hotels, businesses and even your own home, using approximation technologies. In addition, the ID card is now supported in the virtual wallet — a mechanism valid for the time being only for the United States.

The Weather app now has more realistic animations of natural phenomena, with high-resolution maps showing the regions’ temperature and air quality.

Apple Maps has gained several improvements, including an interactive terrestrial globe, more details for districts and office buildings, and altitude signs.

Even a night mode and new road information have been devised to improve traffic navigation, including the differentiation between traffic lanes and cycle paths. This update, however, is not expected to arrive in Brazil in 2021.