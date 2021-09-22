iOS 15.1 Beta Brings SharePlay And Proof Of Vaccination

iOS 15.1: A few days after the beginning of sales of the iPhone 13 line and the availability of iOS 15, Apple also started testing the next update of the operating system for its smartphones. In iOS 15.1 Beta 1, features were released that were expected for the initial stable release, but will now only be present in the next firmware.

One of them is SharePlay, a function that allows a company’s device owner to watch movies with friends in a joint call via FaceTime. The original release had been delayed in August.

Another novelty is the possibility of registering proof of immunization against covid-19 within Wallet, the company’s virtual wallet app. This includes generating a QR Code that can be scanned at establishments that require such a document — a so-called “vaccination passport”.

Finally, the ability to play lossless audio by compression from iPhone to HomePod via Apple Music has also been added.

To participate, go to the test program page and follow the step-by-step registration process. It is worth remembering that, despite being released in both a public version and for developers, the iOS 15.1 Beta may present instability. There is no official release forecast for the version yet.