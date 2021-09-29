iOS 15.1 beta 2 public release released

Apple, which released the iOS 15.1 beta 2 version for developers yesterday, released the update as a public beta after a day’s hiatus.

Apple recently released its newest operating system, iOS 15. The update, which draws attention with its innovations, also brought with it some annoying errors. A week after the official release was released, Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 1 for developers. Now, after a short while, iOS 15.1 beta 2 version has also been released.

There were some bugs in the iOS 15 beta 1 version. For example, users were having issues with mask unlocking between the new iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch. Fortunately, this issue was fixed with the short-term iOS 15 beta 2 update. While Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 2 yesterday evening, this time it made the update publicly available.

iOS 15.1 beta 2 released as public beta

iOS and iPadOS 15.1 updates can be downloaded via OTA after users enroll in Apple’s public beta testing program download the appropriate certificate from the Public Beta website.

As it is known, Apple did not bring the highly anticipated SharePlay feature in the first iOS 15. However, the company re-released this innovation in the next beta versions without much delay. By the way, it is useful to remind; SharePlay is a very useful innovation that allows users to interact with friends or family while simultaneously watching movies and listening to music.

There is no new feature in iOS 15.2 beta 2. However, Apple fixed the important problem experienced by iPhone 13 users in this version. In iOS 15.1 beta 1, users could not perform mask unlock with Apple Watch, but with iOS 15.1 beta 2, this issue was finally fixed.

This new update is no different from beta 1 except for this annoying bug fix. As you know, SharePlay feature came back with iOS 15.1 beta 1 version, and the feature of adding Vaccine card to Apple Wallet was also introduced with this update. Apart from that, some minor changes were made for Apple Health.