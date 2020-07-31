iOS 14’s new functionality can damage apps

Many new features of iOS 14 were revealed recently at WWDC 2020, however one of them may be of great concern to one of the largest social networks on the planet: Facebook. That’s because the new version of Apple’s operating system will allow you to see which apps and websites are tracking your browsing and usage history for selling ads.

The problem was reported by Facebook’s Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. He said:

“We are still trying to understand what these changes will look like and how they will affect us and the rest of the industry, but at the very least, it will make it harder for app and website developers to grow using ads on Facebook and elsewhere.”

The feature to monitor crawls was announced at the World Developers Conference held this year and will reach both iOS and iPadOS. It will work as follows: when a website or application tries to track your browsing on the iPhone, a window will open on the screen asking for your permission and showing what they are collecting.

Advertising agencies, websites and apps are concerned, because if users do not accept tracking, the ads shown may gradually lose their relevance, generating less and less revenue for them, which would ultimately hinder the payment of the teams responsible for them , as many sites and apps rely on ads to stay live.

Wehner says that Facebook advertising will begin to feel the effects of the new function in the third quarter of 2020, but it could be hurt more towards the end of the year, when iOS 14 should be installed on more devices and therefore hamper the spread of advertising. more aggressively.

“Our view is that Facebook and targeted ads are a lifeline for small businesses, especially during the pandemic. We are concerned that the platform’s aggressive policies will cut that ‘lifeline’ at a time when it is so essential for growth and recovery small companies, “added the director.



