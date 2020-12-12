iOS 14 users can’t get notifications!

There are notification problems in iOS 14, the latest operating system version released by Apple for iPhones. Users complain that messages sent via SMS and iMessage are not shown on their screens as notifications.

Notification problems can be caused by Bluetooth!

With the iOS 14 update, some users shared that they could not receive notifications from third-party applications. A new one was added to the notification problems and it turned out that Apple’s own applications also had notification problems. Especially, this problem related to incoming messages via SMS and iMessage is expected to be resolved with the iOS 14.3 update.

It is speculated that the problem may be related to the Bluetooth connection. Because when the Bluetooth connection is disabled, notifications reach users normally. However, all connected accessories are disconnected in the meantime. Until the iOS 14.3 update arrives, users can only overcome notification problems in this way.

If you are having problems with notifications, you should first make sure that the following settings are correct:

Settings / Notifications / Messages / Show on Lock Screen must be enabled

Show in Notification / CarPlay must be disabled

Have you experienced a similar situation with iOS 14? Don’t forget to share your opinions about iOS 14 with us …

