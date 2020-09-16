iOS 14 Update Released With Brand New Features

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 14, which underwent 8 beta, was finally released with its final version. We explained in our article how you can get the update and which devices are supported.

IOS 14, which Apple users have been waiting for a long time and bringing many innovations, finally came out. The new update, which was subjected to 8 beta processes in total, was finally transferred to the final version. IOS 14, which has many new features, especially home screen widgets, is available for download by all iPhone users that support the new operating system. If the new operating system has not arrived, you can check for the update periodically. Since there are too many users, the update is thought to be distributed gradually.

Which devices support iOS 14

If you are wondering whether you have a phone that supports Apple’s new operating system iOS 14, you can check our list below. The fact that many devices up to the iPhone 6s support the new operating system, seems to please iPhone users.

iPhones that can get iOS 14

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How do I download iOS 14 to my phone?

If you want to download the iOS 14 version to your phone immediately, the steps you will follow are very simple. To do this, go to Settings> General> Software Update menu and download the new update from there.

What’s new with iOS 14

Apple’s new operating system, even for the iPhone 6s released in 2015, brings many innovations. Among them, the most striking was the home screen widgets, but there were many other innovations. Some of these are as follows:

Picture-in-picture mode added. New interface for Siri has been added. (More natural speech than before and male voice option for Turkish.)

Thanks to Apple Clips, the ability to test applications without installing has been added.

An interface has been added where you can continue using the phone when the call comes

Application archives have been added.

If you also want to have the new operating system, don’t forget to check for updates on your phone. You can also share your first thoughts about iOS 14 with us in the comments section.



