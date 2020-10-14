IOS 14 toolset for Spotify is out! How to add

Since the release of iOS 14, more and more apps are taking advantage of Apple’s latest update. Spotify has also joined these applications. Spotify, one of the leading subscription-based music services, has released its toolkit for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Similar to Apple’s own widgets for Apple Music, Spotify’s toolkit will make it easier for you to access your last listened tracks. You can choose between small and medium sizes. Spotify has not yet offered the large iOS 14 toolset.

“Spotify iOS widgets display five of the most recently played artists, playlists, albums, or podcast covers,” said a representative who posted a comment on The Verge site on behalf of Spotify. The widget shows the content that was stolen at the last time the application was used.

How to add Spotify widget to Home screen?

First, make sure you are using the latest version of Spotify.

Press gently on an empty area on the home screen and wait until app icons vibrate.

Click the + icon in the upper left corner.

Select the Spotify widget from the list.

Select the toolkit size. There are two options; One of them is a 1 × 1 small square, the other is a 2 × 1 rectangle. Then click the “Add Toolkit” button.

Place the toolkit and then click “Done” to complete the process.



