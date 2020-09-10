iOS 14: prepare your iPhone before the new update!

And yes, with each big update, you have to learn to reuse your iPhone, at least for some small things. This beta version will therefore allow users to get used to the new iOS 14 beforehand.

In fact, over the next few weeks, we should see the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 14. Be patient, it’s not for now, the Covid-19 has slowed things down too much. !

IOS 14: APPLE IMPROVES OUR IPHONES

Attention teasing! Apple tells us more about the iOS 14 experience …

“IOS 14 breathes new life into your day-to-day activities, making them easier than ever. New features help you get exactly what you need right now. And the apps you use all the time are getting smarter, more personal, and more privacy-friendly. “Is it written on the official Apple website.

That’s not all ! Apple then makes us dream even more with this new update.

“You have never been able to do so much with your iPhone as you do today. If iOS 14 is reinventing the fundamentals of the experience, it’s to make everything that can be even more efficient and personal. »He declares before telling us about the many changes!

Home screen widgets, app libraries, more discreet call display, and much more … Apple has surpassed itself in this version of iOS 14.

Apple also tells us which devices will be compatible with the latest iOS! The iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max are obviously part of it but also:

iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X.

iPhone 8/8 Plus / 7/7 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus.

the 1st and 2nd generation of iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation).

Compatible with all versions after 2015, also check that your apps are updated to avoid bugs.



