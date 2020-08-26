iOS 14 Possible 6th Developer Beta Released

Apple has released the sixth developer beta of iOS 14. With this release, developers have the opportunity to discover what’s new in the last beta. Apple is expected to release this beta version to daily users a few days later.

US-based technology giant Apple has been working on the new mobile operating system iOS 14 for a while. The company, which released the fifth beta version of iOS 14 for daily users last week, has now released the 6th beta version of the new operating system for developers. This beta version is expected to be available to regular users after a few days.

iOS 14 will offer many innovations to users. In addition, with this operating system, iPhone owners will have the opportunity to use widgets that they have not had the opportunity to experience until now. In this way, the screens of the iPhones will have a much more dynamic structure. When we look at it in general terms, iOS 14 will be loved by most of the users if it is not as problematic as iOS 13.

Another remarkable innovation of iOS 14 is the enhanced support for apps and wallpapers. In addition, users will bring important innovations to the CarPlay application with iOS 14. Developers who develop applications for the ecosystem with iOS 14 will be able to design applications specific to CarPlay. In this way, users will be offered a unique experience.

When will iOS 14 be released?

Apple usually releases the new version of the iOS operating system in September. However, this year may not be like the previous years. Because, according to the statements made by Apple, the iPhone 12s may be a little delayed this year. This situation is also confusing about the release of iOS 14. The company may postpone iOS 14 with the iPhone 12 series, as well as release iOS 14 in September this year, as every year. The company’s opinion on this issue will be evident in the coming days.



