iOS 14 is Already Present on 85% of iPhones

iOS 14: Last Friday (04), the site iClarified, which specializes in news about Apple, published a chart about the level of adoption of the latest operating systems from Apple on their devices. According to data obtained through the App Store, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are already present in most iPhone and iPad models, pointing to an increase in adoption of 5% and 9%, respectively, compared to the last survey carried out in February this year.

The data indicates that iOS 14 is already in 90% of iPhone models launched in the last four years, while iOS 13 dominates 8% in this same category and leaves the remaining 2% for previous iterations. On the other hand, for all iPhone models, iOS 14 adoption has reached 85%, while iOS 13 maintains the same 8% presence here — however, leaving more scope for previous versions, which total 7 %.

The iPadOS 14 has a similarly positive adoption rate, with a presence in 91% of iPad models launched in the last four years. Next up is the iPadOS 13, which also prevails with an 8% presence in this category — leaving just 1% margin for previous versions of the operating system. When considering all iPad models, the adoption level for iPadOS 14 drops to 79%, followed by iPadOS 13 at 9% and previous iterations at 12%.

Since its launch, Apple has been working on fixes and new features for iOS and iPadOS 14, which has possibly contributed to the significant increase in adoption levels. The company is currently working on version 14.7 of the operating systems, which is still being tested for developers.