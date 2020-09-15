iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 release date

Apple’s latest software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV are now available. Apple announced today that the updates for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 will be released on September 16.

With iOS 14, toolkits can be added to the iPhone’s home screen for the first time. The operating system, which collects all applications in the Application Library, also brings the Picture in Picture (PiP) mode. Translation application is also among the important innovations of the update.

In iPadOS 14, users are given the opportunity to do more with the Apple Pencil. With the new “Scribble” feature, the notes that users add handwritten to any text field of iPadOS will be automatically converted into text. It also adds sidebars and expanded menus to Apple’s native apps to make better use of the big screen space.

Apple improves the experience offered in the Messages app on both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Among the innovations made are the addition of bicycle routes to the map application, minimizing the incoming call notification and changing the design of the Music application.

With watchOS 7, personalization is taken to a new level with watch face configurations that can be shared and explored, while innovations such as sleep monitoring, automatic hand-washing detection, additional training types including dance and a new hearing health feature allow users to better reflect their overall health. In addition, all these features are designed with attention to user privacy. The Map application on your wrist now also provides directions for cycling, and an interlanguage translation feature is added to Siri.



