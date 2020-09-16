iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 will be released today

Apple launches today (16) updates for the new versions of the operating systems of the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, which bring a series of improvements to the devices. TvOS 14 will also be made available for the brand’s set-top box.

iOS 14 Release

In the case of iOS 14, 15 versions of the Apple phone will be updated, including some older ones, such as the first iPhone SE, in addition to the iPod Touch 7G, while the iPadOS 14 will reach 17 variants of the Cupertino giant’s tablet.

WatchOS 7 can be installed in five versions of the smart watch, leaving out the older models. In turn, tvOS 14 will run only on the latest Apple TV devices.

Next, you can check the models compatible with the new versions of Apple’s operating systems, whose updates will be available from 14h (Brasília time).

iOS 14 compatible iPhones

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

iPads compatible with iPadOS 14

iPad Pro 12.9 “(4th generation)

iPad Pro 11 “(2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11 “(1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5 ”

iPad Pro 9.7 ”

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini (4th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Watches compatible with watchOS 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch SE

Apple TV models compatible with tvOS 14

4th and 5th generation Apple TV



