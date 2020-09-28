With iOS 14, Apple has added a new automatic switching feature to AirPods and AirPods Pro headsets. This feature; AirPods connection switches automatically when you start playing content on another Apple device. However, for some users, this feature can be impractical, and they prefer to manually connect to each device as in previous versions. Here’s how to turn off AirPods auto switch? The question comes to mind. Here is the automatic toggle closure method.

iOS 14: How to turn off AirPods auto switch?

AirPods automatic switching seems to be a very useful feature if you use the iPhone and iPad in the standard way. If you are someone who uses your devices frequently, such as listening to music on your phone while playing videos on the iPad, automatic switching may be a problem at this point.

The automatic switch setting can be changed on a per device basis. For example, if you want to prevent your AirPods from connecting to your phone automatically, you should follow these steps:

– Connect your AirPods to iPhone.

– Open settings.

– Tap on Bluetooth.

– Find your AirPods in the list of connected devices and press the small (i) button to the right of the row.

– Tap the Connect to this iPhone setting.

– Change the setting from ‘Automatically’ to ‘Last Time Connected to This iPhone’.

Repeat these steps for each device you own and want to disable automatic switching for AirPods. Auto switching is supported on all iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 and Macs running Big Sur.

‘When Last Connected to This iPhone’ means the AirPods will only connect to the device if they were previously connected to the same device. For example, if you use your AirPods with your phone before bed, when you put your AirPods on your ears, they will automatically try to reconnect to the iPhone in the morning. In other words, you will continue to use it before the automatic transition feature arrived.

The ‘Automatic’ option is the new default behavior that allows AirPods to temporarily switch between devices. For example, if your AirPods are connected to your iPad and then you press Play in your iPhone’s Music app, the AirPods will connect to the iPhone instead of the iPad. If you’re watching a video on your iPad while the AirPods switch, the video will be paused automatically.



