IOS 14 features added to Apple Music Android app

Some of the innovations added to the Music app with iOS 14 were tested on the Apple Music Android app over the past month. These features, which beta users can experience for a while, have also been added to the main version of the application.

Among the innovations that await those who use Apple Music on Android, the first thing that stands out is the “Listen Now” tab. This tab replaces the “For You” tab. With this tab, both a search experience and an improved playback experience are offered.

Features such as autoplay, cross-fade and sharing to Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat stories are offered within the framework of an improved playback experience. Users of Apple Music Android application will also be able to benefit from all these features.

In a statement made by Apple, it was stated that the performance of the application was also improved with the update. The update is available on the Google Play Store.



