iOS 14 Beta 7 released! Here are the new features

For iOS 14, which will be available with iPhone 12, Apple continues to try new features with new updates every week. Recently released iOS 14 Beta 7 has been released via Apple Developer Center with build number 18a5369b. Here are the highly anticipated iOS 14 Beta 7 features:

iOS 14 beta 7 features

The current rainbow striped wallpaper options will have dark mode settings apart from the standard light mode settings. However, these features can only be used when dark mode is active and cannot be selected by default.

Apple has also changed the categories in its application library. These options will now be in the form of Social, Utilities, Productivity and Finance, Information and Reading, Creativity, other, Health and Fitness, Shopping and Food, Entertainment, Travel, Games, Arcade and Education.

Among the 14 Beta 7 features, a connection error with AirPods Pro in Beta 6 seems to have been resolved. As you know, although it is not clear when iOS 14 will be released yet, Apple changed the two-week update schedule to a week. This is seen as a sign that we are rapidly approaching the stable version of iOS 14.

As of now, no other changes have appeared with 14 Beta 7 yet. We have previously encountered a number of changes such as widgets and changes in the clock application. Beta 7, the size of the 18a5369b update is 417 MB.

Currently, 18a5369b update may not appear on all iPhone models with developer accounts. Since the update will take time to deploy to all devices, it’s a good idea to check the update check several times. 14 Except for Beta 7, iPadOS has become available for download to developer accounts in Beta 7.



