iOS 14 Beta 5 is released! Here are the new features

The highly anticipated iOS 14, from the moment it was announced at Apple’s event, continues to be developed with beta versions for developers. In this context, iOS 14 Beta 5 was released by the developers. With the beta version, which brings new updates to users in a short time, the updates taken on this path to the full release of iOS 14 draw attention. Here are the features of iOS 14 Beta 5:

iOS 14 Beta 5 features

The fifth betas of not only iOS 14 but also iPadOS 14 have been released for developers. The new iOS 14 Beta 5 release comes two weeks after the release of Beta 4, which includes new TV application widgets, support for notifications about the corona virus, and more.

You know, iOS 14 Beta 4 was released two weeks ago for developers and brought a new widget feature for the TV app. iOS 14 also initially lacked support for Exposure Notification API notifications, but this was resolved with iOS 14 Beta 4.

With the new beta, it allows to show all applications installed on the iPhone in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all apps, app icons and the “Home Screen” icon can be hidden for a cleaner look.

A feature has also been added on Widget Privacy. You can now make settings for applications that use your location. It enables widgets to adjust your location data with 4 options offered.

A new feature has arrived for Alarm Clock. The numbers you normally have to write to set an alarm become much easier and more functional.

A new addition has been made to the photos in terms of hidden albums. In addition to these, a new and functional view is being passed to the control center.

In addition to these latest features, phone calls and FaceTime calls that came with the beta 5 no longer take up the entire “iPhone” / iPad screen. Siri requests are also minimized, so when using “Siri”, it doesn’t cover the screen completely. Siri‌ gets even smarter in iOS 14‌ and enables sending voice messages. Picture-in-Picture mode allows users to watch videos or use FaceTime‌ while using other applications.

App Clips allows users to take advantage of some application features without the need to download a full application; this can be used for quick transactions such as buying a coffee, booking a restaurant or renting a scooter.

Another innovation is in the Messages application, in addition to the features that come with the previous betas. You can now pin important conversations and tag your friends using “@” sign in group chats. You can use inline responses to keep conversations with many more people more organized. With the new beta adding Memoji options, and group chats can also be assigned icons with photos, emoji or Memoji.

iOS 14 is still under development and is not in a stable state. For this reason, we do not recommend that you install this version, considering that you will encounter errors. If you still say “I want to see the new iOS, it is okay to come across errors and return to iOS 13”, you can click here to access the iOS 14 Beta profile.

Phones that will receive an iOS 14 update and devices that will receive an iPadOS 14 update

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XR

– iPhone X

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s

– iPhone 6s Plus

– iPhone SE (1st generation)

– iPhone SE (2nd generation)

– IPod touch (7th generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation)

– iPad Pro 11 inches (2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation)

– iPad Pro 11 inches (1st generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st generation)

– iPad Pro 10.5 inch

– iPad Pro 9.7 inch

– iPad (7th generation)

– iPad (6th generation)

– iPad (5th generation)

– iPad mini (5th generation)

– iPad mini 4

– iPad Air (3rd generation)

– iPad Air 2



