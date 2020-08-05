iOS 14 Beta 4 has been released! New features

Development work for iOS 14, which was introduced in WWDC 2020 and will be introduced to users after the announcement of iPhone 12, continues at full speed. iOS 14 Beta 4 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3 are available to developers.

Apple did not break the tradition and made the new beta available to developers after a two-week break. There is no big difference between beta versions since beta is focused on eliminating errors in the testing process. However, the fourth beta version comes up with some remarkable features.

What does iOS 14 Beta 4 offer?

Apple TV Widget: The widget prepared for Apple TV with the fourth beta version is included in the system. 3D Touch: It continues to work on Touch3D Touch compatible devices not found in the latest beta version. Exposure Notification API: This API, developed by Google and Apple to combat corona virus, is included in the system. In this way, users who test iOS 14 can continue to benefit from applications using the Exposure Statement API.

In addition, to install iOS 14 Beta 4, where improvements are made in search results, you need to have a UDID record or install the beta profile.

How to install iOS 14 Beta?

iOS 14 is quite new and continues to be developed as we mentioned above. Considering that it is inevitable to encounter an error, we do not recommend installing this version.

After installing the beta profile on your device, simply follow Settings> Software Update. You will get the iOS 14 Developer Beta warning. You can download the update by saying Download and then install it.

Phones that will receive the iOS 14 update

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5 inch

iPad Pro 9.7 inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2



