iOS 14.7 is Released With Security Fixes and Improvements

iOS 14.7: This Monday (19), Apple released a set of new updates for its operating systems. Among them, iOS and iPadOS version 14.7 stands out, which despite being discreet, brings improvements to the performance and security of the devices. In addition, there are also Apple TV 14.7 and WatchOS editions 7.6.

Following a series of updates that have caused controversy thanks to its new features, such as the function aimed at transparency in data usage, iOS 14.7 (and company) may disappoint the most demanding users.

As new, the recent set of updates features support for the new external battery for MagSafe and improvements for the Apple Card Family. Most new versions bring general performance improvements and non-detailed bug fixes.

With the announcement of the upcoming iOS 15, which will also arrive accompanied by new versions for its “variants”, it is natural that the updates for iOS 14 cause less “impact” on users’ daily lives. The great features and tools should only arrive in the next “major releases” of their respective operating systems, as is customary for Apple.

While iOS 15 is expected to arrive in the next quarter, iOS 14.7 is already being distributed internationally.