iOS 14.6 Beta 1: A Surprise Feature Appeared In The Codes

iOS 14.6 Beta 1 has been announced. Announcing the new Apple Music packages at the Spring Loaded event held recently, Apple revealed this feature in the codes in iOS 14.6 Beta 1.

The expected price of the new service, which will start offering a high-quality subscription package with Apple Music HiFi, has also emerged.

Apple Music HiFi revealed in beta codes

Technology giant Apple’s new services continue to appear in iOS beta codes. While it was previously predicted days ago that many features or services will be offered with code leakage, now a new service has appeared in iOS 14.6 Beta 1 codes.

When we look at the codes, Apple Music HiFi appears as a new subscription package. When we look at the explanations of the codes, there are short explanations such as lossless audio / music, HiFi and high quality transfer. From here, it is concluded that Apple will be able to offer its new package to everyone in the final version of iOS 14.6.

However, according to some analysts’ estimates, the HiFi package will be exclusive to AirPods. Accordingly, there will be no extra charge for the HiFi package, but you will need to have compatible AirPods to use it.

Another information in the reference codes is the subscription price. Apple has ambitious competitors such as Spotify and TiDAL, with a HiFi package price of $ 9.99. At the same time, we can say that this service, which is likely to be opened as in other Apple Music packages, can be offered to purchase in Turkey.