iOS 14.5 Released: New Features Come To IPhone

iOS 14.5 released. Apple has released new interim updates of the iOS and iPadOS operating systems. With the highly anticipated iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, new features have been introduced to iPhones and iPads. At the beginning, iPhone screen unlock with Apple Watch, application tracking transparency and new Siri voices drew attention.

What’s new in iOS 14.5?

Application Tracking Transparency: With App Tracking Transparency, which has been the focus of discussions since its first announcement, apps now have to ask for permission to follow you. After the user opens the application, a warning will appear asking if they want to give permission. If permission is not given, viewers of that app will not be able to follow

Unlocking with Apple Watch: Users will be able to unlock the screen more easily with the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature while wearing a mask.

New emojis: Apple added more than 200 new emojis with iOS 14.5 .

. Battery calibration tool: In the event that performance issues are detected in your phone’s battery, iPhone will automatically calibrate it. The battery data will also be updated when the calibration is successfully completed.

Dual SIM support: The update introduced 5G support in the Dual SIM mode of the iPhone 12 models. Thus, if you are using more than one line, both will now be able to work in 5G. Until this time, Dual SIM mode was limited to LTE networks.

New voices for Siri: Siri no longer has a female voice by default, two new options have been added. You can choose whatever you want among them.

Support for console controllers: PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers are supported on iPhone‌ and “iPad” thanks to iOS 14.5 .

. Reporting incidents in Maps: iOS 14.5 includes a crowdsourcing feature like Waze to report accidents, hazards and speed checks along a route in Maps while getting directions.

AirTag support: Apple added support for the tracking device AirTag, which it introduced at the Spring Loaded event. Users will be able to locate their keys, wallet, backpack or other items from the "Find" application.

Apple Fitness +: iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness has arrived. This way, Apple Fitness subscribers will be able to start a workout on an iPhone or iPad and then play with AirPlay on a compatible smart TV or set-top box.

How to install?

As with all updates, installing the iOS 14.5 update is pretty straightforward. Just follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app.

Go to General> Software Update.

Click the “Download and Install” button from here.

The phone will find and download the update. You have to wait a few hours depending on your internet speed. After the download is complete, the phone will automatically reboot itself and install the update.