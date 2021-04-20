iOS 14.5 RC Released: Here Are The New Features

iOS 14.5 Release Candidate (Final) version was released at Apple’s event. Completing the testing process with beta versions, iOS 14.5 will be available to everyone as of next week. With iOS 14.5, the company offers users a variety of innovations, including the ability to unlock their phone via Apple Watch.

New features coming with iOS 14.5 RC

Users will now have the opportunity to unlock the screen more easily with the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature while wearing masks.

PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers are supported on iPhone‌ and iPad‌ with iOS 14.5 .

. With the update, it brings 5G support in Dual SIM mode on iPhone 12 models. So if you are using more than one line, both can now be connected at 5G speeds. Until this time, Dual SIM mode was limited to LTE networks.

With watchOS 7.4, iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 include AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness, so Apple Fitness subscribers can start a workout on an iPhone or iPad and then play with AirPlay on a compatible smart TV or set-top box.

With iOS 14.5, improvements were made to the widget feature and innovations were presented.

iOS 14.5 includes a Waze-like crowdsourcing feature to report accidents, hazards and speed checks along a route in Maps while getting directions.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, with Siri, you can choose the music service. So if you choose Spotify instead of Apple Music, all Siri song requests will be opened on Spotify without the need to add them to the end of Siri requests in Spotify.

Siri no longer has a female voice by default, two new options have been added. There are also a few new emoji characters in iOS 14.5 beta.