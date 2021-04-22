iOS 14.5 gets release date; see the list of news

iOS 14.5: In addition to the various devices announced by Apple at the event last Tuesday (20), the company quickly confirmed the arrival of a new update of an operating system.

According to the company, iOS 14.5 will be officially released for download on compatible iPhones starting next Friday, April 30 – the same date that the AirTags accessory will be officially launched in the United States.

The news

Among the additions, iOS 14.5 will finally allow the user to unlock the device from Face ID even using masks. This request from users came from last year, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Apple will finally debut the user tracking prevention feature for use in ads, which has caused a big fight with several companies, such as Facebook. IOS 14.5 also features 200 new emoji, while iOS maps now also allow for warning about speed cameras and accidents.

Personal assistant Siri also received several additions. It is now possible to change the voice of the service, make it call the emergency with an audio command and select a new standard application for certain tasks, such as Spotify for streaming audio.