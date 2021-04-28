iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5: What News and Features Does the Update Bring to The iPhone

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5: Just yesterday you can update your iPhone to iOS 14.5 or your iPad to iPadOS 14.5. And although it is not the next great version of Apple’s operating system for your mobile devices, it is an update that brings important news. Here we tell you which iPhone models are compatible with iOS 14.5, and how to update. Today we will go into detail about these news:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

As we already mentioned here, from now on you can use your Apple Watch to safely unlock the iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. With the Apple Watch on your wrist, unlocked and close to the iPhone, just look at your iPhone and you will receive a haptic response from the Apple Watch, indicating that the mobile has been unlocked. The new feature works with iPhone X and later and Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Siri improvements

With iOS 14.5, Siri no longer has a default voice, allowing users to choose the voice that speaks to them when they first set up their device, and in English, users can now select more diverse voice options. These new Siri voices use Neural Text to Speech technology for natural sound.

Siri also gains new capabilities with Group FaceTime support, making it easy to initiate calls with multiple contacts or ask Siri to FaceTime any group’s name in Messages. In addition to incoming messages, Siri can now announce incoming calls through compatible AirPods or Beats headphones, and it supports calling emergency contacts if you need help and can’t make a call.

More privacy controls

App tracking transparency requires that apps obtain user permission before tracking your data on third-party websites or apps for advertising purposes, or sharing your data with data brokers. Applications can ask users for permission, and in Settings, users will be able to see which applications have requested permission to track, so that you can change your choice at any time.

New Emoji

As we tell you here, iOS 14.5 introduces an interesting update for the kissing couple emoji and the heart couple emoji with the possibility of selecting different skin tones. Additional emoji include characters for exhaling face, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, burning hearts, patched heart, and bearded woman, among others, such as the radical redesign of the syringe emoji to fit the current theme of the vaccines.

Report an Incident on Apple Maps

Maps users (currently only in the US and China) can now report an accident, danger or speed control on their route by telling Siri on the iPhone or CarPlay. During navigation, users can let Siri know “There is an accident ahead” or “There is something on the road”, or even report that the incidents shown on the map have been cleared.

This feature is designed to keep drivers hands free and focus on the road. Passengers can also report incidents or clear them using “Report a problem” in Maps. Additionally, Maps users can now share their estimated time of arrival when walking or cycling so their friends and family know what time they might arrive.

CarPlay users can initiate ETA sharing using the new Siri or keyboard controls.

Other iOS 14.5 Features

– Apple Podcasts receives redesigned show pages to make it easier to start listening, as well as an option to save and download episodes so they are automatically added to the Library for quick access. The charts, categories, and collections in the search tab will help you discover new shows.

– AirTag compatibility allows users to control and find important items such as keys, wallet, backpack, etc., privately and securely in the Find My app.

– Apple News features a redesigned News + tab, making it easy for you as a subscriber to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues, and an all-new search experience that helps all Apple News users find topics, channels, and news. relevant stories.

– If you use Apple Fitness + you can now stream audio and video to televisions and devices with AirPlay 2.3

– Reminders adds the ability to sort by title, priority, expiration date or creation date, and offers the option to print reminder lists.

– 5G enhancements for iPhone 12 models include Dual SIM support for 5G connectivity and smart data mode enhancements to further optimize the network experience, including better battery life and use of data.

– Voice control for accessibility offers users complete navigation with just their voice, and now English support is being expanded to Australia and Canada and Spanish support is added in Mexico, Spain and the United States.

– The new features of iPadOS 14.5 are the same as those of the last iOS update, but it does not include the unlocking with the mask, the ‘Precision Search’, any of the improvements for 5G, of the transmission of the estimated time of arrival in Maps or CarPlay. It has, however, an exclusive novelty referred to the Apple Pencil, which now allows writing by hand, and there are “better” functions with which to take notes in Spanish, German, French, Italian and Portuguese.