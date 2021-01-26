iOS 14.4 update is out! New era on iPhone

Although Apple is a company that has won the appreciation of users in terms of update support, it has become accepted by everyone that it has stabilized problems in recent years. While a serious performance loss problem occurred on 16-inch MacBook Pro especially after Big Sur, iOS 14.4 was released for iPhones.

Focusing on fixing the problems experienced by users in iOS 14.3 version, especially the lag of the keyboard, iOS 14.4 makes the camera application more capable, and it starts a new era in the camera.

Camera control and Bluetooth classification with iOS 14.4

With iOS 14.4, the camera of the iPhone has become able to recognize smaller QR codes. The Bluetooth device classification feature, which will make it easier for people with more than one headset, will be available, while iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models will check whether the camera on the iPhone is original.

So if iPhone 12 users make a camera replacement at a service other than Apple, they will see a warning that the camera is not genuine. In addition, the following problems were fixed with this update;

– Artifacts appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

– Updated Activity data is not displayed on the fitness gadget

– Delays when typing with the keyboard and word suggestions do not appear on the keyboard

– The keyboard is not displayed in the correct language in Messages

– Activating Key Control in Accessibility prevents answering phone calls on the Lock Screen

Apple released multiple updates, keeping tradition. In this context, tvOS 14.4, WatchOS 7.3 and iPadOS 14.4 updates are currently available.

Models that received the iOS 14.4 update

– iPhone SE 2

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XR

– iPhone X

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone 6S Plus

– iPhone SE

– IPod Touch 7th generation