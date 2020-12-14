iOS 14.3 update is out! Expected features have arrived!

Apple has brought the iOS 14.3 update, which it has been testing for a long time, to users. In addition, updates for iPadOS 14.3, macOS Big Sur 11.1 and WatchOS 7.2 have been released. With the new version of iOS, features that users have been waiting for for a while are available.

What does the iOS 14.3 update offer?

Apple states that with the update, iPhones have gained support for Apple Fitness + and AirPods Max. In addition, the Apple ProRAW photo capture feature, which iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max owners have been waiting for, is now available.

The iOS 14.3 update, which brings Ecosia to users as a new search engine option and offers a useful change that enables faster launching of applications created with Shortcuts, brings a new Apple TV + tab to the TV application and includes various bug fixes.

To install the update, all iPhone owners need to do is follow Settings> About> Software Update.



