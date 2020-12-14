iOS 14.3 released, innovations include ProRAW support

Apple’s iOS 14.3 update has been released. With this update, the ProRAW feature is available for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max owners. The feature in question was mentioned in the introduction of the iPhone 12 series and it was recorded that it would be released before the end of the year.

Other innovations that came with iOS 14.3 include improvements for the Apple TV application, Apple’s new subscription-based workout service Fitness Plus, which started operating abroad, and support for AirPods Max wireless headphones announced last week.

iPhones have long been able to take photos in RAW format. However, output in this format meant giving up all the computational adjustments presented in the standard photos taken with the device’s own camera application. The ProRAW format was created to remedy this. This format combines Apple’s image processing techniques with the flexibility that RAW format offers for post-editing.

With iOS 14.3, Apple opens ProRAW support on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. After installing the update, ProRAW image capture and editing is enabled in native camera and photos apps.

In addition, with the update, the problem of some users not being able to receive notifications for new incoming messages is resolved. Siri is also enriched with hundreds of animal, instrument and vehicle sounds. This new feature works for HomePods, iPhones and iPads. If you ask Siri how a humpback whale sounds, you might get the answer. Asking this on an iPhone or iPad allows you to see the image on the screen along with the sound.

With iOS 14.3, it is also easier to customize application icons. Because there is no need to open the Shortcuts app for home screen shortcuts. Other noteworthy innovations with iOS 14.3 are video recording at 25 fps, improvements to the search experience in the Apple TV app and the new Apple TV Plus tab, the addition of mirroring photos taken with the front camera on iPhone 6S and newer devices, and the new Loop added to the Health app. It is listed as tracking features.

All the improvements and fixes coming with iOS 14.3

The innovations coming according to the iOS 14.3 release notes are listed as follows: iOS 14.3 includes Apple Fitness + and AirPods Max support. This version adds the ability to take photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro, provides Privacy information in the App Store, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Fitness +

A new fitness experience with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and powered by Apple Watch (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV to browse fitness + workouts, trainers and personalized recommendations

Video workouts are added every week to ten popular workout types: High-Intensity Training, Cycling (Indoor), Yoga, Core Zone Training, Strength Training, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running and Mindfulness Cool Down

Playlists by Fitness + trainers to accompany your workout

Fitness + subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, UK and USA

AirPods Max

New around-the-ear headphones support for AirPods Max

High fidelity sound for rich voices

Adaptive EQ adapts the sound to the person’s around-the-ear cushions in real time according to their personal fit

Active Noise Canceling to block ambient noise

Transparent mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial sound with dynamic head tracking for a cinematic listening experience

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be taken on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Video recording option at 25 frames / sec.

Mirrors front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X

Privacy

A new privacy information section on the App Store pages with a summary of the privacy policies of the app reported by the developers

TV application

End to end, the new Apple TV + tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple shows and movies

Search has been improved so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results are shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, actors, channels and sports

Application Snippets

Support for launching App Snippets by scanning Apple designed App Snippet codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

Ability to mark pregnancy, breastfeeding and birth control under Cycle Monitoring in the Health app for better management of menstrual and fertility predictions

Weather forecast

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps and Siri for locations in mainland China

Air quality health recommendations are provided at specific air quality levels in Weather and Siri for USA, UK, Germany, India and Mexico

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This version also fixes the following issues:

Failure to receive some MMS messages

Failure to receive some Messages notifications

Members cannot be displayed in contact groups while creating a message

Some videos do not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

Inability to open application folders

Spotlight search results and applications cannot be opened from Spotlight

Unable to use Bluetooth in Settings

Preventing devices from charging wirelessly

MagSafe Duo Charger to wirelessly charge your iPhone below maximum power

Inability to complete setup on wireless accessories and peripheral devices using the WAC protocol

Keyboard closing when adding a list in Reminders with VoiceOver



