iOS 14.2, What’s New and How to Update Your iPhone

Apple does not stop with its new operating system for its iPhone mobile phones, and if a couple of weeks ago we received iOS 14.1, today the next version of the Apple OS, iOS 14.2, is doing the same, which is now available to download on all compatible iPhone with the latest system for Apple mobiles.

How to update to iOS 14.2

What iPhone phones are compatible with iOS 14.2? Well, basically all models from the iPhone 6s of 2015 to the new iPhone 12. If you have one of these models, you should have already skipped the update notification. But if it hasn’t, here’s how you can search for it manually:

Plug in your device and connect it to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings> General, then tap Software update.

Press Download and install.

If you see a message asking to remove apps temporarily because the software needs more space for the update, press Continue or Cancel. Later, iOS or iPadOS will reinstall the apps that have been removed to make the process easier.

To update now, click Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install tonight or Remind me later. If you hit Install tonight, all you have to do is plug the device into a power outlet before going to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

If asked, enter your access code.

Improvements and news brings iOS 14.2

With iOS 14.2, if you have an iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, you can use the new distance detector function, which uses the camera’s LiDAR sensor to determine how far away a person is using Apple’s native Magnifier app. But there is more. These are all the news:

Over 100 new emojis of animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, and gender-inclusive emojis, among others.

8 new wallpapers with versions for light mode and for dark mode.

The magnifying glass can detect people who are nearby and show how far away they are thanks to the LiDAR sensor built into the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Compatibility with iPhone 12 leather case with MagSafe.

AirPods battery charging has been optimized by reducing the time the earbuds are fully charged to slow down battery drain.

You can receive notifications of the audio level of the headphones when the sound is at a level that can damage your hearing.

New AirPlay controls have been added to stream the content played throughout the house.

The intercom function of the HomePod and HomePod mini can be used with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

The HomePod can be connected to an Apple TV 4K to enjoy surround stereo sound and

Dolby Atmos audio.

Users are offered the ability to provide statistics on exposure notifications to collaborating public health authorities.



