iOS 14.2 update quickly drains the battery of some iPhones

Updating iPhone and iPad devices to the latest version of the iOS operating system presents a problem whereby the battery drains quickly, which mainly affects older models.

Users who have updated their devices to iOS14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 have noticed that their phones and tablets drain the battery faster than with the previous version installed.

This problem, reported in the official Apple forum and on Reddit, affects a large number of iPhone and iPad models, although it seems to have more impact on older ones, such as iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE (2020).

The company has not yet commented on this problem, but some users have reported that after restarting the computer they have seen an increase in battery.



