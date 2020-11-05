iOS 14.2 update is out! Open to everyone!

iOS 14.2 update has been released. The GM version, which was prepared about 1 week ago only for developers and users who signed up for the public beta test, showed a good performance.

Apple also said it trusts this version and that iOS 14.2 should now be publicly distributed. It turned out that the related software was 1.4 GB (may vary from model to model). What’s in this software?

What features does the iOS 14.2 update host?

With this version, an update named iPadOS 14.2 has been brought to Apple signed tablets. An update called iOS 12.4.9 has also been released for older iPhone models.

As we mentioned before, there are more than 100 new icons (emoji) in this update. In addition, we said that users will meet new wallpapers.

In addition, the MagSafe wireless charger was prevented from damaging the leather case prepared for iPhone 12. The application named Shazam, which is well known by music lovers, is now integrated with the Control Center.

You can reach the article we prepared about iOS 14.2, which hosts a software support that strengthens the battery life of AirPods and AirPods Pro, at the link above. In that article, it says what features this update has.

When we look at the iPadOS 14.2 update, we see that new emojis and new wallpapers accompany the users. It was learned that the wallpapers can be used in both bright mode and dark mode. In addition, it has been reported that the application named Magnifier can detect people and this can be done thanks to the LiDAR sensor.

IPad models that can take advantage of this feature are as follows: 12.9 inch iPad Pro (fourth generation) and 11 inch iPad Pro (second generation). The same errors seen in iPhone models were occurring on these tablets, which are now more capable of shooting photos and videos.

These errors have been eliminated. You can take a look at those errors via the relevant article above. What do you think about the iOS 14.2 update? We are waiting your comments.



