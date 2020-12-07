iOS 14.2 Update Increases Battery Consumption of iPhones

It is stated that the battery consumption of iPhones has increased with the iOS 14.2 update.It came to the fore with iOS 14.2 battery issue, which was released recently. It was stated that users who installed the iOS 14.2 update on social media had a noticeable decrease in the battery life of their devices after the update.

We see that users who complain about the problem on various forums have also stated that their batteries are draining faster than normal and their phones are starting to charge more slowly.

An official statement has not yet been made from the Apple front regarding this problem. But some users also state that the charge of their iPhones drops by 50 percent within half an hour. The reason for this problem is currently unknown. However, sources close to the company think that the main source of this problem is the iOS 14.2 update.

In addition, we observe that iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2016) and iPhone 6S models are affected by this problem. Although these models have been on the market for years, it is stated that similar problems have been observed in some iPhone 12 models introduced in October.

The company, which has not yet made a statement on complaints from users, is expected to solve this battery problem with the update to be published in the coming days.



