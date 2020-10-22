iOS 14.2 Public Beta 4 released! How to download?

Apple has released the new public beta version of its iOS operating system. Released as iOS 14.2 Public Beta 4, this update includes innovations such as new wallpapers and emojis.

iOS 14.2 Public Beta 4 is released! How to download?

Apple released iOS 14.2 Beta 4, the latest beta version of iOS, publicly. Apple also offered new wallpapers to users with Beta 4. Most of the images are in night view, with a total of 16 new wallpapers with 8 standard and 8 dark mode support.

Apart from wallpaper, Apple adds 13 new emojis with options such as smiley face with tears, ninja, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea in iOS and iPadOS 14.2.

iOS 14.2 introduces a new Music Recognition control for the Control Center, which deepens the integration of Apple’s Shazam app into the iOS operating system. Music Recognition lets you discover music playing around you and can recognize music playing in apps even while wearing AirPods.

Apple has added “People Detection” to its Magnifier app for those with visual impairments to let iPhone users know how far other people are, a feature that can be useful for social distancing.

How to download?

– After clicking here on your iPhone; Sign in with your Apple ID from the Sign In section.

– After logging in, click on Enroll Your Devices option in the upper right corner.

– There is a “Download Profile” option on the Enroll Your Devices screen. Click this option and upload the profile to your iPhone or iPad. The device will turn off and on after the profile is loaded.

– After the device is turned on, you can download the public version of iOS 14 only on iPhone from Settings> General> Software Update.



