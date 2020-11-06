IOS 14.2 Including New Emojis and Bug Fixes

Apple released updates for iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 after long beta works. With these updates, new emoji, many new features and bug fixes have been introduced to iPhone and iPad devices.

Apple has released iOS 14.2, which includes a dedicated Shazam button and new emojis. Along with the new iOS version, iPadOS 14.2 has been updated with many innovations in watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2. Operating systems that went through 5 beta processes before the stable version was released, were released after the problems that emerged were extracted. With the new iOS 14.2 update, more comprehensive options, more food and objects emojis, and some security fixes have been added.

New updates can be uploaded to compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV by following the normal update steps. Normally, the update will come automatically, but if you do not want to wait, you can open the Settings application and go to the General and Software Update option and manually download the update.

What does the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update offer?

With the new versions released by Apple, 8 new wallpaper options, new emojis and improved iconography have been added to iPhone and iPad devices. The Home app also got small changes and some minor new icons. Along with these, a new Shazam function has been added for song recognition to be performed in the background.

In iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, there were some minor changes in the home screen and application interface. While new features have been added to Apple Maps, as well as changes, support such as voice recognition alerts and carkey have also been introduced.

When we look at tvOS 14.2 and wathOS 7.1, we see that there are more bug fixes than innovations. These included fixing a bug that prevented the Apple Watch from unlocking the Mac. So did you guys get the new versions? Have you had a problem after running the update? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



