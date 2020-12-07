iOS 14.2 consumes 50% of the battery within half an hour

Remember the cases of excessive battery drainage on the iPhone 12 that took place last week? The culprit for the problem may have been found: users point out that iOS 14.2 is making certain Apple smartphones consume more energy than expected.

According to reports published in online forums, Apple smartphones can lose up to 40% of energy during the night, in idle mode. In some cases, the system drains half the battery in just 30 minutes of use.

According to Phone Arena, the problem also goes beyond battery life in some cases. A user with iPhone SE 2020 using iOS 14.2 said that his smartphone started to heat up and charge faster, even with the traditional 5W power supply.

In addition to affecting iPhones, especially older models, the possible bug in the operating system would also be causing battery drain on Apple tablets. According to PhoneArena, some iPads using iPadOS 14.2 would also have been impacted by the problem.

Apple has not officially commented on the matter, and it is not yet clear whether battery problems are isolated cases. Anyway, the expectation is that a fix will arrive on iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, which are already in beta today.



