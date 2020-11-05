iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 released, here’s what’s new

Apple has released the updates for iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2. With this update, various innovations are coming to the operating systems. Among the most striking innovations; There are more than 100 new emojis including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender neutral emojis and more.
In addition, the “stuck finger” emoji, which you see among the icons below, described as the “angry Italian hand gesture” emoji, is also coming with the update. You can check the list on Emojipedia for the full catalog of new emojis added with the update.
Other improvements coming to iOS 14 with the update include eight new wallpapers, a revamped AirPlay menu, the Shazam control added to the Control Center, and various bug fixes.
What’s new with iOS 14.2
According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 14.2 innovations are listed as follows:
- 100+ new emoji including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender neutral emojis and more
- Eight new wallpapers with light and dark mode versions
- Magnifier can detect nearby people and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor on
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- MagSafe Leather Case support for iPhone 12
- Battery charging has been optimized for AirPods to reduce the aging rate of the battery by reducing the time your AirPods are fully charged.
- Headphone volume notifications to alert you when the volume is at a level that may affect your hearing
- New AirPlay controls that bring entertainment throughout your home
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos sound
- The option to submit statistics on Exposure Notifications that do not include your identity information to participating Community Health Centers
Also, the new version fixes the following issues:
- Uneven apps on the home screen dock
- Viewfinder looks dark when camera is started
- Keyboard not detecting some touches when trying to enter a password on the lock screen
- Reminders show past tense by default
- Photos widget not displaying content
- Weather widget displaying high temperatures in degrees Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
- An Hour Later Precipitation graph description on Weather incorrectly states when the rain will stop
- Voice Memos recording is cut off due to incoming calls
- The screen is black when playing Netflix videos
- Apple Watch app closes unexpectedly after opening
- Preventing Training GPS routes or Health data from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users
- Incorrectly labeling the sound as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard
- Preventing devices from charging wirelessly
- Disabling Exposure Notifications when restoring from iPhone iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration Assistant
You can download the iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2 update over the wireless connection by going to Settings> General> Software Update.