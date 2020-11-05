iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 released, here’s what’s new

Apple has released the updates for iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2. With this update, various innovations are coming to the operating systems. Among the most striking innovations; There are more than 100 new emojis including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender neutral emojis and more.

In addition, the “stuck finger” emoji, which you see among the icons below, described as the “angry Italian hand gesture” emoji, is also coming with the update. You can check the list on Emojipedia for the full catalog of new emojis added with the update.

Other improvements coming to iOS 14 with the update include eight new wallpapers, a revamped AirPlay menu, the Shazam control added to the Control Center, and various bug fixes.

What’s new with iOS 14.2

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 14.2 innovations are listed as follows:

100+ new emoji including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, gender neutral emojis and more

Eight new wallpapers with light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect nearby people and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor on

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

MagSafe Leather Case support for iPhone 12

Battery charging has been optimized for AirPods to reduce the aging rate of the battery by reducing the time your AirPods are fully charged.

Headphone volume notifications to alert you when the volume is at a level that may affect your hearing

New AirPlay controls that bring entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos sound

The option to submit statistics on Exposure Notifications that do not include your identity information to participating Community Health Centers

Also, the new version fixes the following issues:

Uneven apps on the home screen dock

Viewfinder looks dark when camera is started

Keyboard not detecting some touches when trying to enter a password on the lock screen

Reminders show past tense by default

Photos widget not displaying content

Weather widget displaying high temperatures in degrees Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

An Hour Later Precipitation graph description on Weather incorrectly states when the rain will stop

Voice Memos recording is cut off due to incoming calls

The screen is black when playing Netflix videos

Apple Watch app closes unexpectedly after opening

Preventing Training GPS routes or Health data from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Incorrectly labeling the sound as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

Preventing devices from charging wirelessly

Disabling Exposure Notifications when restoring from iPhone iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration Assistant

You can download the iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2 update over the wireless connection by going to Settings> General> Software Update.



