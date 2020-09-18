iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta released for developers

Immediately after Apple released the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates, it started distributing the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to developers in beta. Previously, the existence of this coming beta version was seen thanks to the Xcode beta update.

According to the MacRumors report, iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 beta versions can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center or over a wireless connection if the appropriate developer profile file is downloaded.

There is not much clue about what’s new with iOS 14.2. However, it is said that this update will focus on various features, bug fixes and improvements. We can expect some features and improvements that did not catch up with the first iOS 14 version to come with the next version.

MacRumors says a new feature in the form of Shazam Music Recognition has been built into Control Center. In this case, you can easily determine the name of a track you like and listen to and who said it without downloading the application. Apple also seems to have added a new music feature that adds Apple Music recommendations to the Now Playing tool in Control Center and shows them when the music is not actively playing.

There is also a comment about why Apple jumped from iOS 14 to this version. It is estimated that the iOS 14.1 version will probably be unique to the new iPhone 2020 models that will be released in October and will come installed on these devices.



