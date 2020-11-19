iOS 14.2.1 update is out! Here are the fixed errors

Apple recently opened the iOS 14.2 update to everyone. With this version; Elements such as more than 100 new emoji and new wallpapers were presented to users. However, there were some problems with the new iPhone family. Especially for the iPhone 12 mini screen, a problem has recently been on the agenda. The iOS 14.2.1 update brings solutions to the errors in the iPhone 12 series.

Major issues for new iPhone models are fixed with iOS 14.2.1

With this release, bugs that occur in the iPhone 12 family are resolved. iPhone 12 mini recently came up with a problem with its touchscreen. Users had said that swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t work. This situation is fixed with the new version.

iOS 14.2.1 update; Released for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models. The update will not be offered to previous iPhone models. In this version; The error in multimedia messages, the sound quality problem in iPhone hearing aids and the problem of being unresponsive on the lock screen on the iPhone 12 mini are solved. In this version, we can say that the errors in new devices are repaired rather than innovations.

This version, which solves the errors that occur in the iPhone 12 family, will be available to users from today. As mentioned above, the three main problems that the update solves are; It includes MMS error, audio quality problem in hearing aids and unresponsiveness on lock screen.



