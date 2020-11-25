iOS 14.2.1 fixes lock screen bug on iPhone Mini

iOS 14 is already the present of all compatible iPhone in the world. The Cupertino company has done a great job with the new operating system and it is a fact that it tries to bring improvements to make it more stable and secure. But sometimes problems arise that need urgent attention such as the failure that put a small extra lock screen on the terminal. Luckily this will no longer be a problem.

Fixed screen lock issue on iPhone mini

Apple has made an important move this year by presenting its new iPhone 12. The firm has continued with the triple version that is divided into standard, Pro and Pro Max, each more powerful. But this year it has shown a mini model, somewhat more affordable but with enough power to be considered above the iPhone SE 2020 that we saw at the beginning of the year.

Finally, the long wait for many was reduced to last Friday when the first units of the small terminal arrived. What newer users weren’t expecting was a small glitch in the lock screen. The problem was that the mobile phone did not respond to the user’s gestures, making it impossible to unlock it by sliding the screen or even activating the camera or flashlight. Of course, it was a mistake.

According to The Verge in its lines, the lock screen error on the iPhone 12 Mini has not been the only one. It is true that not all units have presented the failure, but the truth is that the bitten apple has taken advantage of to solve other known problems. Specifically, the enhancement patches a bug that caused some messages to be received. The audio experience is also improved as there were some sounds that were not playing properly.

As you can imagine, the new version of iOS 14.2.1 is now available to all users. You will find it in the General> Software update section, where the new corresponding version will appear for download and you will only have to give the go-ahead for it to start downloading and then proceed to the installation of those 171 MB which is what occupies this small but necessary arrangement for many.



