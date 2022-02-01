IOHK Reports Latest Developments in Cardano Ecosystem

Cardano’s parent company, IOHK, has compiled the progress made in the Cardano ecosystem over the past 10 days. The ADA price continues near the $1 level after falling from $1.64, which was reached on January 18.

Update Details

IOHK has released an update on news and announcements from projects built on Cardano. The update in question included studies such as Atomic swap, ADAX Pro, MinSwap DEX, Muesliswap, Flint wallet. On the other hand, the launch of a Cardano-based NFT game engine was one of the highlights of the previous week.

Cardano’s SundaeSwap DEX celebrated its first week of operations, recording a pool of more than 300 active trades on the exchange, with a TVL of $71 million as noted in a recent release. Cardano, which changed its shell with smart contract integration last year, continues its work at full speed. When addressing investors, CEO Charles Hoskinson stressed that they should not listen to people who spread FUD.

Whales Keep Accumulating

Cardano price has dropped more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. ADA is trading around $1, down about 66% from its all-time high of $3.10, which it reached in September 2021. At the same time, the ongoing market uncertainty in Cardano is attributed to the price movements in Bitcoin.

According to the information reflected on the blockchain monitors, Cardano whales used the accumulation option despite the stagnation in price. Big whales take advantage of periods of bearish or macro consolidation to hoard their favorite tokens. On-chain data from Santiment indicated that the number of major Cardano addresses holding between 10,000 and 1 million ADA has increased by 113%.

On the other hand, in the IntoTheBlock data, Cardano saw a positive trend in net network growth signals as active users increased. IntoTheBlock’s net network growth metric provides a picture of both user engagement and growth.