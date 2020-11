Yesterday (18), IO Interactive, Hitman’s studio, revealed that it would make an announcement of a new project they were working on. And in a special broadcast, the studio made a brief teaser of Project 007, which appears to be a new game based on the spy franchise James Bond. Check it out below:

Project 007 has not yet had a platform or release date announced, however, stay tuned to Voxel for more details in the future!

So, what did you think of the novelty? Tell us in the comments section!