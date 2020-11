This Wednesday (18), IO Interactive, the studio responsible for the Hitman series games, announced that it will reveal a new project tomorrow, November 19.

The information in question appeared in a message published on the official profile of the producer on Twitter, where it is also possible to see that this announcement will happen at 11am in Brasília time, however, no other clue has emerged so far.

What is next? What are your bets? Tell us in the comments section!