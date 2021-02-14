Invocation of Evil: discover the real case that inspired

Launched in 2013, the movie Invocation of Evil, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, gave rise to one of the most successful horror franchises of recent times in cinema, which already has seven features released, including the five derivatives.

The plots vary from one title to the next, based on the frightening real experiences lived by the couple of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played in the cinema by Wilson and Farmiga, respectively.

And it is about one of these supernatural cases based on facts, covered in the first title of the series, which we will talk about next.

How it all started: the story of Invocation of Evil

The real story of the movie Invocation of Evil involves the Perron family, formed by the couple Roger and Carolyn and their five daughters. They bought an old house, located in a small town in the state of Rhode Island (United States), where they went to live in 1970.

Without knowing the property’s sinister past, known as “The Old Arnold Estate”, they already felt a different energy when they arrived there. And it didn’t take long for the first supernatural phenomena to appear, such as voices, moving objects and beds levitating.

Initially, the Perron were not frightened by the demonstrations and even described some ghosts seen by the children as kind, as they played with them. The family also smelled strange smells, from rotting meat to the scent of flowers, varying according to the room.

But the apparitions became more frequent and new visitors from beyond came, now not as well intentioned as the first ones. The girls were unable to sleep because of the slamming doors, the screams for help and the pulling of hair and blankets. Who also became violently disturbed by the spirits was Carolyn.

The Warren couple enter the scene

Troubled, Carolyn researched the residence’s history and made frightening discoveries. The house had a past of terror, with eight generations of the same family living and dying there, including mysterious and violent deaths (murders, suicide and rape).

She also discovered that a woman named Bathsheba Sherman, who was seen by locals as a Satanist witch, lived and died on the ground in the 19th century, losing her life by hanging herself outside the house. And it would be her ghost who attacked Carolyn.

The head of the family reported that she was tortured and possessed by the spirit of the former resident, on one occasion. On this day, she spoke in a different voice and was even thrown from room to room, as one of her daughters, Andrea Perron, told us.

Faced with the attacks and threats, the family decided to ask for help. So they went after the famous paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren, who for several years tried to help them get rid of evil spirits through seances and even exorcisms.