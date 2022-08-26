“Invitation” with director Jessica Thompson

Powered by RedCircle

Writer and director Jessica Thompson will join the show this week to talk about her movie “The Invitation,” starring Natalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty and Sean Pertwee. Also on the show this week, we discuss the return of “Game of Thrones” and our reaction to the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” Gabe catches up with us in Netflix’s “Sandman,” and we review Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s “Time for Me.”

Timestamps (only approximately)

00:04:03 – Interview with Jessica Thompson

00:26:32 – Overview of the Dragon House

00:38:22 – The Sandman

00:43:11 – Sean catches up with the stairs

00:50:14 – This week in the cinema

00:52:49 – Emergency review

00:56:46 – Review of my time

01:02:46 – Invitation review

01:07:53 – Our favorite musical biopic

01:24:42 – End

