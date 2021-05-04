Invincible: Robert Kirkman Analyzes Final Season 1 of The Series

Invincible: In an interview with Decider, Robert Kirkman, creator of Invincible (Invincible, in the original), from Amazon Prime Video, gave some details about the end of the first season of the animated series. And, in case you still don’t know, the production has already been renewed for at least two more seasons in streaming.

After discovering that his father is not the hero he thought he was, and in fact killed the Guardians of the Globe super team, Mark (voiced by Steven Yeun) discovers the whole truth. Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is an alien conqueror, who was sent to Earth to prepare the planet for invasion.

“Mark needs to feel helpless, he needs to feel hopeless, he needs to feel like there is no more hope of winning,” commented Robert Kirkman. “He continues to fight and ends up building a beautiful character, showing the audience that he can be really invincible,” he explained.

According to Kirkman, who is also one of the names responsible for The Walking Dead comics, his story adaptation process was a lot of fun, precisely because he had developed the narrative some time ago.

“I wrote this when I was in my early twenties, so it was interesting to say that old Robert was coming to work,” he recalled.

Invincible: animation series is well received by the public

Almost timidly, the Invincible series won over viewers with its interesting characters and action-packed plot. In addition to Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, the cast also had the voice of Sandra Oh, an actress that Robert Kirkman guarantees to have thrilled him in some scenes of the final episode.

Regarding a passage that Nolan is flying almost statically, the writer argued that he had put this in the script while thinking about the break between the character and Mark.

And about the coming seasons, he is emphatic in saying that he expects the series to continue to exceed all expectations. “I think I am very optimistic about the future,” he guaranteed.

What did you think of the ending of Invincible?