Investors: Top Earning This Week (April 17)

Investors: Top Winners this week. Bitcoin price broke the record this week and exceeded $ 64,000. Cryptocurrency investors at Binance Futures raised millions of dollars over the week, with the rise across the market. An investor made $ 11 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) has hit an all-time high this week, climbing to $ 64,863. With a market value of $ 1.1 trillion, BTC’s 24-hour trade volume is around $ 73 billion.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

MileSocksDance: The investor, who was the top of the list of the week with a 15,135 percent ROI, lost $ 410 this week.

CousinCutBelt: Second with a ROI of 15.103 percent, the trader earned $ 28,986 on a weekly basis.

GrowTodayAngry: The investor, third on the list, achieved an ROI of 9,968 percent this week. The investor made $ 18,996 during the week.

ComfortableMaskTwentieth: The fourth trader with an ROI of 8,739 percent earned $ 11,298 this week.

TelephoneWifeSugar: Investor, ranked fifth on the list, achieved an ROI of 8,566 percent this week. The trader earned $ 17,661 on a weekly basis.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)