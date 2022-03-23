Investors Attention: Progress and Sentiment Growing in These 20 Altcoins!

Paul Barron Network, a famous Youtube channel focusing on the future of technology with cryptocurrencies and Blockchain, ranked cryptocurrencies in the top 20 in March based on sentiment and growth data. Let’s take a look at which cryptocurrencies are in the top 20 in line with these criteria in March…

Which Cryptos Are In The Top 10?

According to the statements made, Avalanche (AVAX) ranks first in sensitivity with 75.6%. In addition, Terra (LUNA) is at 75.1% sensitivity, while it seems to be much better in development. Therefore, analysts say this is a good sign for Terra.

In addition to these, Ripple has 74% in sentiment and 73% in improvement. This leads to comments that the interest in Ripple has increased. In the sentiment rankings, Oasis Network (ROSE) is fourth, Tezos (XTZ) is fifth, Chainlink (LINK) is sixth, Algorand (ALGO) is seventh, FTX (FTT) is eighth, ThorChain (RUNE) is ninth, and Elrond (EGLD) is tenth. is ranked.

The rise in the sentiments of cryptocurrencies is interpreted as they are getting more attention in the market. In addition, the combination of the rise in developments with the rise in sentiment is thought to be an increase signal.

Which Cryptocurrencies Are in the Second 10?

When we look at the graphics, we see that Flow (FLOW) is in the 11th place. However, the development of Aave (AAVE), which ranks 12th in sensitivity, seems to have outstripped Flow. In addition, Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) are almost at the same level in terms of development, while BNB is in 13th and MATIC is in 14th place in terms of sentiment.

At this point, it is noteworthy that Apecoin (APE) entered the list. Ranking 16th in responsiveness, APE has even surpassed Flow in its development.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.