Investors Attention! Popular Game Company Announced

Cryptocurrencies continue to be adopted by more and more people. However, there is a huge increase in the number of fraud cases and fake projects in this field.

So much so that the popular game software company Animoca Brands issued a new announcement today, warning crypto money investors. Animoca Brands has announced that a new ERC-20 token “Animoca Brands Metaverse” in Uniswap V2 has no affiliation with the companies.

Animoca Brands Warns Investors

Animoca Brands, one of the leading software companies in the gaming industry, has released an announcement on its official website today. In this announcement, the giant company announced that the token, which is published on the Uniswap V2 platform and has the same name as the company, has no connection with the company.

A token named Animoca Brands Metaverse has been issued on the Uniswap V2 platform. This token has the same name and logo as the popular gaming software company. Animoca Brands warned crypto money investors to be careful with the announcement it published right after realizing this situation.

Descriptions of Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands made the following statements during the day;

“We strongly urge the public to stay away from this fake token and related activities, including social media and messaging apps. Do not engage in any way with this token or the scammers behind it, and if you have already bought or purchased some of these tokens, consider switching to a new wallet immediately to reduce your risk of being the target of future scams.

Animoca Brands‘ legitimate products and activities can be viewed on the company’s website at www.animocabrands.com, where activities such as sales and launches are communicated through the announcement page. If in doubt about an offer, do not buy and instead please write to [email protected]”

The company also underlined that, in the continuation of its statements, Animoca Brands and its projects will never directly reach people to organize token sales.